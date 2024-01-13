Hostages to receive increased medical supplies in the coming hours

In a significant development, the Prime Minister's Office announced on Saturday that crucial medicine would be delivered to hostages in Gaza within the coming hours.

This humanitarian move is coupled with an agreement to substantially increase the quantity of medicine entering the Gaza Strip for the general population.

The forthcoming medical assistance includes essential treatments such as inhalers for asthma patients, medications for diabetics, insulin injections, glucometers, medications for heart disease and blood pressure, as well as treatments for intestinal infections and thyroid gland imbalances.

This decision follows the intervention of Qatar, prompted by a request from Mossad Chief David Barnea, who personally journeyed to Doha to facilitate this crucial humanitarian exchange. Qatar has committed to providing verifiable proof to Israel that the medications will indeed reach the hostages.

The delivery of medicine to the captives is scheduled to coincide with the next shipment of medical supplies to the Palestinian territory, with the Red Cross overseeing the operation. A recent report from doctors affiliated with the Kidnapped Persons Headquarters emphasized the imminent danger faced by the hostages, urging their immediate release.

Many of the captives suffer from chronic illnesses, while others, injured during the conflict that erupted on October 7, have yet to receive adequate medical treatment. The intervention comes at a critical juncture, aiming to address the health and well-being of the hostages and foster a positive step towards humanitarian relief in the region.