IDF eliminates terror cell that crossed from Lebanon into Israel | LIVE UPDATES
A deal was reached, through Qatar, to provide medicine to Israeli hostages that have been held captive in Gaza since the Hamas-led attack on October 7
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) overnight Saturday to Sunday identified and eliminated a terrorist cell, who crossed from Lebanon into the Jewish state. Reportedly the Israeli government notified Egypt that it would need to operate in Gaza up to the Egyptian border, including a buffer zone area. And a deal was reached, through Qatari mediators, to provide medicine to the hostages that have been held captive since the Hamas-led attack on October 7, exactly 100 days ago.
IDF announces death of Andu’alem Kabeda, 21, in Gaza, bringing ground op death toll to 188
IDF eliminates terror cell that crossed from Lebanon into Israel
"Soldiers who patrolled the Har Dov area identified a terrorist cell who crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory and fired at the forces. The soldiers engaged and responded with live fire, four terrorists were killed," the IDF said in a statement.
"During the exchanges of fire, IDF forces conducted artillery and mortar fire toward the area," the statement added.
Egypt responds to Netanyahu's comments, reports of IDF needing to operate on border buffer zone
Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman, Ahmed Abu Ziyad said in an interview on local television that Egypt is still in full control of its borders, adding "These issues are part of the security agreements between the countries involved, so every statement on the issue is subject to strict scrutiny and will receive a response with stated positions."