Israel Defense Forces (IDF) overnight Saturday to Sunday identified and eliminated a terrorist cell, who crossed from Lebanon into the Jewish state. Reportedly the Israeli government notified Egypt that it would need to operate in Gaza up to the Egyptian border, including a buffer zone area. And a deal was reached, through Qatari mediators, to provide medicine to the hostages that have been held captive since the Hamas-led attack on October 7, exactly 100 days ago.

To catch up on the full events of the war from Friday, CLICK HERE.

Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war