Israel prepares for female hostages in Gaza to return pregnant - report

Israeli medical professionals tasked with caring for freed hostages are preparing for the grim likelihood that at least some of the young women held in Gaza are pregnant as a result of rape by Palestinians, according to a report in Hebrew media.

The 136 hostages are held by Hamas, other Palestinian factions and some Gazans apparently unaffiliated with any groups. Quite a few of these are young women. The October 7 massacre saw Palestinians commit grisly acts of rape, and testimonies from some of the returned hostages suggested that the women endured sexual abuse in captivity.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1746427011050901935 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

While in many countries abortion is prohibited or allowed only up to the second or third trimester, Israeli law allows to abort the fetus up to the moment of birth. Up to the 24th week of pregnancy, abortions are rubberstamped by a regular medical committee, while beyond that point terminations are overseen by a special committee of senior doctors.

A report in Maariv said that gynecologists in medical centers across the country are gearing up for the painful eventuality. Also involved are psychologists and psychiatrists preparing to deal with the severe psychological impact on a brutalized hostage.

"The mind can barely begin to comprehend the situation of a captive who must deal not only with the pregnancy but also with the fact that it was conceived through the brutal rape by a murderous terrorist," Prof. Tal Biron-Shental the chair and director of the Obstetrics and Gynecology division at Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, was quoted as saying.