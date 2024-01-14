Shin Bet chief to stand down once Gaza war is wrapped - report

The chief of Israel's storied Shin Bet security agency will step down after the Gaza war wraps up, according to one of his predecessors. The decision is linked to the catastrophic intelligence failures in the run-up to the October 7 massacre.

Former Shin Bet chief Yaakov Perry told Israel's Army Radio that he spoke with Bar and has no doubt that the latter's mind is made.

"There's no doubt in my mind he's going to be among the first senior Israeli officials to hand in their resignations," Perry added.

Bar, who took responsibility for the failures, has vowed that all the massacre's architects will pay the ultimate price.