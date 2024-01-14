Tel Aviv exhibit recreating site of Nova massacre has deep resonance for Latin Americans

In Tel Aviv, a poignant exhibition, organized by the Nova Festival producers in collaboration with numerous organizations and artists, faithfully reconstructs the locale where the devastating Hamas attack took place on October 7.

Among the young people barbarically murdered by jihadists on that morning many were of Hispanic descent. The Spanish-speaking world too is reeling from the Hamas massacre. Among the victims at the Nova Music Festival — the site of one of the worst atrocities perpetrated by Palestinian jihadists on that day — there were quite a few Spaniards and Latin Americans.

Music, nature, friends, family, signify moments of good energy. That is the concept of Nova Festival that on October 7 was upset by the horror of terror.

The festival ended with young people murdered by Hamas, and an atmosphere of war. The material destruction was a reflection of human horror. That is why an exhibition was held in commemoration of love, nature, music and freedom coerced by terrorism at Tel Aviv Expo that collected every detail that belonged to the Nova Festival.

Among the original artifacts on display are the spandex curtains, concert stages that fell victim to the attack, bullet-riddled toilet cubicles, charred vehicles, and the bar adorned with untouched bottles.

At the exhibition, we met Jonathan Dror, a 18-year-old Israeli student of Colombian origin. For him it was a striking experience to see the objects that remained from that festival and the images of young people who died massacred while enjoying nature. For Jonathan, who lived in Bogota during his childhood, "we in Israel are normal people and these things cannot happen to us, the hatred towards us is abnormal."

Terrorism, surely enough, is not limited to Israel's war against Hamas. Colombia has experienced this for many years with the leftist guerillas of the FARC. That is why for this young Colombian-israeli, "the world must condemn terrorism and there must be only love."

Since the massacre of October 7, there have been many demonstrations of support from Latin American youth towards young Israelis who attended the Nova Festival, whose victims included dual Israeli citizens, including those who also held Colombian, Mexican, Argentine and Spanish passports.

The exhibition ended in Tel Aviv but it is expected to go on an international tour, to raise awareness across the world.