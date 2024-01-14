Israeli mother and son killed by a Hezbollah anti-tank missile in northern Israel

An Israeli man and his mother were killed by an anti-tank missile fired by the Lebanese Hezbollah terror militia on Sunday.

Another man aged around 70 was treated for acute anxiety, emergency services reported.

The man killed in the attack was identified as Barak Ayalon, 48, who served as a member of the Kfar Yuval civilian emergency response team. His mother was identified as Mira Ayalon, age 76.

The IDF confirmed in a statement that in response, they launched targeted strikes against an operational command center and another military installation affiliated with Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed terrorist organization based in Lebanon.

Additionally, the IDF reported that the Israeli settlements of Misgav Am, Avivim, and Yiron were under attack, with rockets hitting unpopulated regions. Additionally, the northern Israeli communities of Zar'it, Shomera, and Kfar Yuval faced assaults from more anti-tank-guided missiles.