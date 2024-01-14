9,000 Hamas terrorists in Gaza eliminated since the war began - IDF

On Sunday evening, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) published a comprehensive dataset detailing their military activities in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and Lebanon. This dataset provides an extensive overview of operational data, such as the number of terrorists neutralized and specific targets hit.

Key insights from the dataset include the IDF's neutralization of over 9,000 Hamas members and terrorists from other factions in the Gaza Strip since the conflict began. Additionally, on October 7, approximately 1,000 terrorists were killed within Israel. The health ministry in Gaza, led by Hamas, reports a total of over 23,000 Palestinian deaths, comprising both civilians and Hamas members.

The dataset further details the elimination of high-ranking terrorists: two leaders of Hamas brigades, 19 battalion heads, and other senior officials. In addition, over 50 company commanders and Hamas operatives of similar ranks have been killed.

In Lebanon, IDF actions have resulted in the deaths of more than 170 terrorists, mainly from Hezbollah, which is supported by Iran.

The IDF's airstrike operations are also highlighted in the dataset. Since the start of the conflict, approximately 30,000 targets in the Gaza Strip have been struck, including over 3,400 identified as Hamas sites during combat. In Lebanon, around 750 Hezbollah locations have been targeted.

Additionally, the dataset provides data on projectile attacks: roughly 9,000 launched from Gaza, 2,000 from Lebanon, and about 30 from Syria have entered Israeli territory since the onset of the war.