Hamas releases warfare video of three hostages 100 days into war

On Sunday night, exactly 100 days after October 7, Hamas terrorists released a video showing three out of the 136 Israeli hostages.

The hostages in the video were Noa Argamani, 26, Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itai Svirsky, 38. The video that showed the three of them identifying themselves and asking the Israeli government to return them home was the first sign of life for all three hostages. There is no information that indicates when the videos were filmed.

Argamani, who was abducted from the Nova Party in Kibbutz Ra'im, became a worldwide symbol of the tragedies that occurred that day. Her mother Liroa, who is in the advanced stages of cancer and uses a wheelchair, spoke during the rally to commemorate the 100-day mark.

"Noa has been held captive by Hamas for 100 days, and I don't understand how it can be, how she is still there," Liora said. "I want to say thank you to the people of Israel, your help warms my heart. Thank you, I love you very much. I hope I will be able to see her before my last day."