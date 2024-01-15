IDF takes weapons from Hamas command center in Khan Yunis as ops continue across Gaza | LIVE UPDATES
In the overnight raid in the West Bank, Israeli troops destroyed two houses of Hamas operatives, said Israeli media
During the overnight raid, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) destroyed two houses of Hamas fighters in the West Bank, said Walla on Monday.
According to Palestinian reports, Israeli troops clashed with Palestinians near Ramallah. Raids are also claimed to have been conducted near Jenin, Hebron and in Nablus.
IDF raids An-Najah National University in Nablus in the West Bank - Palestinian reports
IDF locates weapons in child's room at Hamas fighter's house in Khan Yunis as operations continue across the Strip
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday reported its ground troops directing Air Forces' strike at two terrorists loading weapons into a vehicle. Israeli troops are also said to have entered a Hamas command center and confiscated AK-47 rifles, handguns, grenades, RPGs, and diving gear belonging to Hamas' Naval Forces.
Two weapon storage facilities and Hamas operational infrastructure are stated to have been attacked in Khan Yunis. "The troops also located weapons, explosive devices, and ammunition inside a cabinet in a child's room at the residence of a Hamas terrorist," read the IDF statement.
Meanwhile, in northern Gaza, Israeli military identified several terrorists attempting to locate weapons in the area of the IDF operation. The five terrorists were killed after ground troops directed IAF fire.
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken: 'The United States will not rest until all remaining hostages are reunited with their loved ones'
Houthi missile fired at American destroyer in Southern Red Sea shot down - U.S. military
The United Stated Central Command (CENTCOM) on Monday reported the Iran-backed Houthi group firing an anti-ship cruise missile at its USS Laboon destroyer in Southern Red Sea earlier on Sunday.
A U.S. fighter aircraft is said to have shot it down in vicinity of the coast of Hudaydah. No casualties or damage were stated.
Earlier on Saturday, Houthis vowed revenge after the U.S. and British strikes in Yemen.
