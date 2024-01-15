China urges 'larger-scale and effective' Gaza peace conference

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for a larger, more authoritative Israeli-Palestinian peace conference and a timetable to implement a two-state solution, reported state news agency Xinhua on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held in Cairo over the weekend, Wang said the international community should "listen" carefully to the legitimate concerns in the Middle East.

"China calls for the convening of a larger-scale, more authoritative and more effective international peace conference, the formulation of a specific timetable and road map for the implementation of the 'two-state solution', and support for the prompt resumption of Israel-Palestinian peace talks," Wang said.

The Red Sea attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis have forced commercial ships to take a longer, costlier route around Africa, stoking concern about inflation and supply chain disruptions. They are also bringing the Israel-Hamas war much closer to China's investments in the Suez Canal east of Cairo.

China avoids being a direct party in any military conflicts, but says it is keen to raise its "international influence, appeal and power" to shape events through diplomacy.

Last week, Wang said President Xi Jinping had "in-depth communication" with the leaders of Saudi Arabia and Iran to persuade the Middle East powers to let go of past grievances.

Wang is currently travelling through Egypt, Tunisia, Togo and the Ivory Coast until Thursday. China's top diplomat has also held talks with the Secretary-General of the Arab League on the Gaza conflict and expressed concerns over the Red Sea, Xinhua reported.

"Influential countries, in particular, need to play an objective, impartial and constructive role in this regard," the two diplomats said in a joint statement reported by Xinhua.

Meanwhile, tensions rise in the Red Sea region as the U.S., together with the United Kingdom and backed by the coalition, carried out strikes at Houthi targets in Yemen earlier on Saturday. The U.S. military on Monday reported shooting down Houhtis' anti-ship cruise missile fired at its USS Laboon destroyer.

