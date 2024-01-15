Solidarity rallies held from London to NYC as 136 hostages remain in Gaza for 100 days

As 100 days passed since the October 7 terrorist attack and the start of the Israel-Hamas war, people across the world on Sunday gathered in show of solidarity with the 136 hostages that remain in terrorists' captivity in Gaza.

The 'Bring Them Home Now' slogan was heard and seen from Toronto and New York City to Paris and London.

In Austria, the Parliament as well as Vienna's Opera building on Sunday were lit up calling for the captives immediate release.

Meanwhile, central London saw a major pro-Israel demonstration. Participants were reported holding posters with the hostages' photos and the words "100 days in hell."

A man was reportedly arrested for "shouting anti-Semitic abuse" at the pro-Israel protesters from a moving car, said Daily Mail UK.

Earlier on Saturday, thousands joined a pro-Palestinian march in London, urging ceasefire in Gaza.

Among other cities that joined the message of support to Israel, residents of Berlin rallied for the hostages' release. Pianist Igor Levit gave a solidarity concert, playing a yellow piano.

A yellow piano has become an international symbol of solidarity with the hostages, especially a 22-year-old captive Alon Ohel - a pianist kidnapped by Hamas from the Nova Music Festival on October 7.

Solidarity rallies, ceremonies and even bicycle rides were reported across Europe: from Span's Madrid to Belgium's Brussels.

About 100 motorcyclists rode the streets of Paris waving Israeli flags in solidarity with the nation's fight against Hamas. Ahead of the 100-day events, a dance performance was held earlier last week in front of the Eiffel Tower - city's most famous landmark - urging immediate freeing of the Hamas's captives.

In the other part of the world, in New York City, a pro-Israel demonstrators gather at the Washington Square park, with a yellow piano also installed. "Time is running out!" poster was seen at the event's main stage.

Both U.S. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday stated that Washington would not rest until all the hostages, including six American nationals, are released from the captivity.

Hundreds are reported to have gathered in Canada's Toronto on the 100th day of the Israel-Hamas war. Officials, including members of Parliament, stood on the stage, spreading the same message: "Bring them home!"

