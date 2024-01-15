'Hard to even fathom': Full interview with Kibbutz Nir Oz survivor

Kibbutz Nir Oz resident Irit Lahav spoke to i24NEWS, to mark 100 days since the Hamas-led October 7 massacre and just as many days of hostages being held captive in Gaza. Standing outside the homes of Nilly Margalit and Tamar Kedem Siman Tov, she points out where each person used to live before the attack.

Margalit was kidnapped and later returned, but the Siman Tov family with three young children and their grandmother were brutally murdered during the massacre, Lahav told i24NEWS and went on to describe how the day started.

Erik Marmor / Flash90

“We had the ‘Color Red’ for missile alerts, we jumped out of bed in our pajamas with just 10 seconds to run to shelter. We did, me and my daughter, and closed the door,” Lahav recounted. "Then another missile alert, while my daughter ran to get the dog in and grabbed luckily my cellphone, and we were there for 11 and a half hours."

“Two minutes after those first alarms, constant automatic weapon, missile, grenade, RPGs, we knew that the terrorists were attacking the Kibbutz,” she continued. “Hundreds, between 300-400 terrorists invaded the Kibbutz, constant automatic weapon shooting, 6:35 am to 4 pm, hopelessly trying to keep the doors closed because we knew they [the terrorists] were going door-to-door."

“Very early in the morning, 7ish, people started texting in the Kibbutz messaging system, people started writing ‘they’re attacking our house,’ ‘they’re burning our house,’ ‘I’m injured,’ ‘I’m going to die,’ and ‘please help.’ We heard everything, it was very obvious,” Lahav described.

“There were 417 people, including children and elderly people that day on the Kibbutz, and 117 were either murdered or kidnapped, so more than 1 in 4,” she said.

Erik Marmor / Flash90

“I want the world to know, it’s very important, it’s unimaginable, even in movies you don’t see such atrocities, such violence and hatred, you know kidnapping babies and killing whole families, you don’t even see that in movies,” Lahav explained.

“It’s hard to even fathom,” she concluded.