IDF Chief of Staff affirms resolve: "The state of Israel wants to live here"

In a visit to the Yalam unit of the Combat Engineering Corps on Sunday, the IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi delivered a resolute message to the entire region amid ongoing campaigns in various sectors.

His full statement emphasizes the commitment of the State of Israel to thrive despite threats.

"The State of Israel wants to live here, and many reservists have left their lives for three months, sacrificing family, work, and studies. When faced with threats, the entire country rallies in respect for the state, ready to do anything, even risking their lives," he asserted.

Amidst the challenges, the Halevi highlighted the unwavering determination of the Israeli forces, stating, "Our responses are sharp, strong, and determined. That's how it has been in the last hundred days, and that's how it will be until victory, despite the complexities that lie ahead."

Referring to the terrorism incident in Ra'anana inspired by events in Gaza, he condemned the attackers who target civilians in their daily routines. "There is only one answer to these things," he declared. The IDF will deploy forces in Gaza, Judea and Samaria, and along the Lebanese border to combat terrorists and destroy their infrastructures.

Expressing gratitude to the Yalam unit, Halevi emphasized the ongoing commitment to fight terrorism on multiple fronts, emphasizing the unity and resilience of the Israeli people.