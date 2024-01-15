Palestinian terrorist group Hamas announced on Monday that two Israeli hostages held in Gaza have died while being detained.

The two were identified by Israeli military spokesperson as 38-year-old Itai Svirsky and one other individual whose name is currently withheld.

The update came in a psychological warfare hostage video featuring fellow captive Noa Argamani, 26, who Hamas noted remains alive.

In the footage, Argamani reports the death of her fellow detainees.

It follows the release of a prior video yesterday depicting three prisoners held by Hamas. The terrorist organization is known to leverage hostage media as psychological pressure in its conflict with Israel.