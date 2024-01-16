Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Tuesday morning the name of one fallen soldiers, raising the death toll of the Gaza ground operation to 189.

Sergeant first class (res.) Nitzan Schessler, from Hadera, 21-years-old, was a fighter in the 7155 Battalion, the 55 'Spearhead' formation , and fell in battle in the south of the Gaza Strip.

Overnight, between Monday and Teusday, the IDF also announced that a female soldier was wounded during an incident with 20 suspects on the border with Egypt. She was initially moderately wounded, but after being transferred to and treated at a hospital her condition had improved.

