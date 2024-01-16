The Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, stated Monday night that Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operations were shifting phases, particularly a winding down in the northern Gaza Strip and a focus on the center and south of the coastal enclave. Meanwhile, overnight, several incidents occurred throughout the Middle East, namely an Iranian missile attack in Iraqi Kurdistan, an airstrike in Syria, and a thwarted drug smuggling on the Egyptian border.

