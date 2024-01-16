IDF eliminates dozens of terrorists, 100 rocket positions in Gaza over past day | LIVE UPDATES
There were several incidents across the Middle East, an Iranian missile attack in Iraqi Kurdistan, a strike in Syria, and drug smuggling on the Egyptian border
The Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, stated Monday night that Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operations were shifting phases, particularly a winding down in the northern Gaza Strip and a focus on the center and south of the coastal enclave. Meanwhile, overnight, several incidents occurred throughout the Middle East, namely an Iranian missile attack in Iraqi Kurdistan, an airstrike in Syria, and a thwarted drug smuggling on the Egyptian border.
To catch up on the full events of the war from Monday, CLICK HERE.
Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war
Hochstein visit disappoints Lebanese government - report
The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, which is close to Hezbollah, reported that the government in Lebanon was disappointed by the visit of U.S. special envoy Amos Hochstein.
According to the report, Hochstein came with a message to "return security to Israel and return the residents to their homes," which disappointed the U.S. supporters in Lebanon because he brought just a threat without any initiative
According to Al-Akhbar, in Lebanon it has been interpreted as "a last warning before a major escalation."
IDF eliminates dozens of terrorists, located 100 rocket launching position in Gaza over past day
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF soldier wounded in firefight with 20 suspects at Egypt border crossing
To read more, CLICK HERE.
Alert siren sounds in northern Israel warning of possible hostile aircraft incursion
IDF announces death of one soldier, raising toll of Gaza ground operation to 189
Sergeant first class (res.) Nitzan Schessler, from Hadera, 21-years-old, was a fighter in the 7155 Battalion, the 55 'Spearhead' formation , and fell in battle in the south of the Gaza Strip.