English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

IDF fears for the life of Yossi Sha'rabi after appearing in Hamas propaganda video

The Israeli military discloses the name of the second hostage after terrorists claim his death in a video with Noa Argamani and Itai Svirsky

i24NEWS
2 min read
Israeli hostage Yossi Sharabi from Hamas video.
Israeli hostage Yossi Sharabi from Hamas video.Article 27A of the Israeli copyright law

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday released the name of an Israeli hostage it "strongly" feared for his life. Yossi Sha'rabi, 53-years-old, had been held captive in Gaza since the Hamas-led October 7 attack.

Sha'rabi appeared in an earlier psychological warfare video released by the terrorist organization Hamas, which claimed the abductee was dead, using another hostage to announce the news.

In accordance with Israel's 27a law
Israeli hostages Noa Argamani and Itai Svirsky shown in a Hamas hostage videoIn accordance with Israel's 27a law

The Israeli military on Monday said it notified the families of two hostages over concerns for their fate in Gaza, following the release of the Hamas video. The IDF spokesperson had then been able to only name that of 38-year-old Itai Svirsky.

In the video, Noa Argamani was forced to announce that the two men were dead.

This is a developing story

This article received 1 comments