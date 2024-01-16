The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday released the name of an Israeli hostage it "strongly" feared for his life. Yossi Sha'rabi, 53-years-old, had been held captive in Gaza since the Hamas-led October 7 attack.

Sha'rabi appeared in an earlier psychological warfare video released by the terrorist organization Hamas, which claimed the abductee was dead, using another hostage to announce the news.

The Israeli military on Monday said it notified the families of two hostages over concerns for their fate in Gaza, following the release of the Hamas video. The IDF spokesperson had then been able to only name that of 38-year-old Itai Svirsky.

In the video, Noa Argamani was forced to announce that the two men were dead.

