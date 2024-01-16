Ongoing Gaza talks focus on hostage deal renewal - Qatar
Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Qatari Prime Minister called for discussion of the two-state solution citing Gaza's destruction
Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) held in Davos this week, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani said that the only active diplomatic track in the Israel-Hamas war deals with the hostages release in exchange of return to the ceasefire.
"In light of the scale of bombings and destruction in Gaza - Gaza does not exist anymore. There is nothing there," he said, accusing the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) of "carpet bombing" the Strip.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
"The entire area needs to be rebuilt. I don't see that it is possible to return to what was before October 7 and that countries will invest money there unless we address the issue of the two-state solution," added al-Thani.
He stated that "some politicians thought that the Palestinian issue could be hidden under the surface and that people would forget. What happened on October 7 showed that this is a major issue for the whole world."
Annual WEF kicked off in Switzerland's Davos on Monday and will last until Friday. But for the Israel-Hamas war, its agenda this year includes escalation in the Red Sea region, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as well as energy crisis, climate change and artificial intelligence (AI).
Read more stories like this >>
• Qatar in talks with Hamas to deliver prescription medicines to hostages - report >>
• 100 days of Israel-Hamas war: From Oct 7 invasion to hostage crisis >>
• Egypt rejects Israeli request to monitor buffer zone with Gaza - report >>