Ongoing Gaza talks focus on hostage deal renewal - Qatar

Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) held in Davos this week, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani said that the only active diplomatic track in the Israel-Hamas war deals with the hostages release in exchange of return to the ceasefire.

"In light of the scale of bombings and destruction in Gaza - Gaza does not exist anymore. There is nothing there," he said, accusing the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) of "carpet bombing" the Strip.

"The entire area needs to be rebuilt. I don't see that it is possible to return to what was before October 7 and that countries will invest money there unless we address the issue of the two-state solution," added al-Thani.

He stated that "some politicians thought that the Palestinian issue could be hidden under the surface and that people would forget. What happened on October 7 showed that this is a major issue for the whole world."

Annual WEF kicked off in Switzerland's Davos on Monday and will last until Friday. But for the Israel-Hamas war, its agenda this year includes escalation in the Red Sea region, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as well as energy crisis, climate change and artificial intelligence (AI).

