Emily Hand wipes her father's tears as he hears 2 other hostages could be dead

Thomas Hand, father of the 9-year-old Emily Hand who was among the hostages released during the temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas back in November, on Monday gave interview to TalkTV.

During their conversation, the host Piers Morgan brought the news that Hamas claimed deaths of two other hostages - Yossi Sha'rabi and Itai Svirsky.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1746977281753350288 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

After hearing the news, Thomas could not hold back tears. Emily wiped them off his face as her father shared that Itai Svirsky was held alongside Emily during the entire length of her captivity in Gaza.

"There was nothing wrong with him. So they killed him," Thomas nodded. "And of course, blaming the IDF [Israel Defense Forces]... That is such a tragedy," he added.

Thomas expressed hope that another hostage from the Hamas propaganda video - Noa Argamani - makes it out of the captivity alive.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1746789588222251322 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

By Tuesday, the IDF has notified the families of Yossi Sha'rabi and Itai Svirsky that the Israeli military "strongly" feared for their lives.

Read more stories like this >>

• IDF fears for the life of Yossi Sha'rabi after appearing in Hamas propaganda video >>

• Hamas releases warfare video claiming two hostages killed, signs of life of Noa Argamani >>

• Ongoing Gaza talks focus on hostage deal renewal - Qatar >>