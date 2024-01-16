IDF attacks Hezbollah targets deep in Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday reported a combined attack with the use of fighter planes and artillery in the Wadi Saluki area in southern Lebanon, deeper into its territory than usual.

The Israeli military claims to have attacked dozens of military buildings and infrastructure objects belonging to the terrorist organization Hezbollah.

Hezbollah extensively relies on the Saluki area for terrorist purposes, noted the IDF statement. The group is said to have hidden its infrastructure in the forested area.

The IDF Major General Ori Gordin, head of the Northern Command, earlier on Tuesday, declared a high state of readiness amid escalating attacks on the border with Lebanon. "We are more ready for this than we have ever been, for tonight if we have to."

