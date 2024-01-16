IDF says Hamas launches attacks from Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson on Tuesday disclosed that the terrorist organization Hamas executed a launch against Israeli forces earlier this week, originating from the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis.

The IDF's comprehensive inspection of its systems identified the location of the launch against forces operating in the northern part of Khan Yunis.

Released in a statement, the IDF's findings emphasized that Hamas is systematically operating within hospitals in the Gaza Strip and the surrounding areas.

The terrorist organization is accused of using the civilian population as a human shield and exploiting hospital infrastructure for its activities.

IDF Spokesperson

This revelation sheds light on the challenges faced by security forces in navigating the complex landscape of conflict zones, where civilian facilities are allegedly co-opted by militant groups for military purposes, the statement said