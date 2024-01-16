English
IDF says Hamas launches attacks from Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis

The IDF's comprehensive inspection of its systems identified the location of the launch against forces operating in the northern part of Khan Yunis

Israeli soldiers take up positions during a ground operation in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip on Wednesday, Jan. 10. 2024.
Israeli soldiers take up positions during a ground operation in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip on Wednesday, Jan. 10. 2024.AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson on Tuesday disclosed that the terrorist organization Hamas executed a launch against Israeli forces earlier this week, originating from the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis. 

The IDF's comprehensive inspection of its systems identified the location of the launch against forces operating in the northern part of Khan Yunis.

Video poster

Released in a statement, the IDF's findings emphasized that Hamas is systematically operating within hospitals in the Gaza Strip and the surrounding areas. 

The terrorist organization is accused of using the civilian population as a human shield and exploiting hospital infrastructure for its activities. 

IDF Spokesperson
IDF infographic on Hamas launches from a hospital in Khan YunisIDF Spokesperson

This revelation sheds light on the challenges faced by security forces in navigating the complex landscape of conflict zones, where civilian facilities are allegedly co-opted by militant groups for military purposes, the statement said

