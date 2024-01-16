In a large scale and strategic operation, the combat team of the IDF's commando formation targeted key terrorist infrastructures in the Khan Yunis region, an IDF statement confirmed on Tuesday.

The assault, initiated by a precise shell of fire from the IDF's advanced weaponry, struck various targets, including the headquarters of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1747272497207066892 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Magellan unit and the Aguz unit, integral components of the IDF's commando forces, led the charge by raiding the offices of senior commanders within the southern battalion of the Khan Yunis brigade.

The battalion commander's office was among those raided, revealing a cache of weapons, ammunition, and grenades. Additionally, the commandos discovered and neutralized Hamas surveillance cameras in the area.

IDF Spokesperson

Simultaneously, the Dovdevan unit executed raids on numerous terrorist infrastructures in the southern part of Khan Yunis. During these operations, the unit encountered and engaged a terrorist squad in battle, resulting in the elimination of the threat.

IDF Spokesperson

The Dovdevan unit had previously been deployed on the seventh of October, participating in operations in the Gaza Envelope before transitioning to the Gaza Strip. Their activities spanned the north of Gaza, the Shati region, and the city of Khan Yunis.

The unit is now relocating to the Judea and Samaria Division in the West Bank to carry out operational tasks based on the evolving situation in that arena.