Shin Bet reveals PIJ terrorists from Gaza trained in Iran for operations

Israel's Shin Bet security agency disclosed on Tuesday that it has uncovered details about the training of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) operatives from the Gaza Strip on Iranian soil.

The investigation, uncovered from the arrest of Bassel Mahdi, a commander of a platoon in the PIJ, sheds light on the extensive military training provided by Iranian soldiers to groups of 15-20 members from the PIJ in Gaza, Lebanon, Iran, and Syria.

Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

Bassel Mahdi was apprehended by IDF and Shin Bet forces in the Gaza Strip on December 20, 2023, and subsequently transferred to Israel for questioning. In his detailed testimony to the Shin Bet, Mahdi provided insights into the training regimen the operatives underwent at a military training base in Iran.

"My commander called me and said that I should go to Iran for a sniper course, assuring me that I would benefit from it and that my salary would increase upon my return," Mahdi said.

Atia Mohammed/Flash90

The journey involved Mahdi traveling from the Gaza Strip to Egypt, where he stayed for about two weeks. From there, he proceeded to Syria for a few days and then on to Lebanon. After an interim period, the operatives returned to Iran for the training course.

"The course in Iran lasted for 15 days, encompassing physical fitness training and shooting exercises with various types of weapons."

Mahdi detailed the specifics of the training, including:

- "Four days of training on a Kalashnikov at a distance of 100 meters."

- "Five days at a distance of 100 to 150 meters."

- "Six days focused on a Dragunov sniper rifle, including shooting at stones, targets, and balloons at a distance of 300 meters."

(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Moreover, Mahdi disclosed that some activists from the PIJ underwent additional courses in rocketry, artillery, and various other military training in Iran.