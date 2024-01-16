Where are Hamas weapons made?

Recent analysis by the Associated Press (AP) delves into the origins of the weaponry used by Hamas during the three-month conflict that ensued after their surprise attack on Israel on October 7.

The investigation, based on over 150 videos and photos, reveals a diverse array of weapons, including Iranian precision rifles, Chinese and Russian AK-47 assault rifles, North Korean and Bulgarian-manufactured rocket-propelled grenades, and locally produced anti-tank rockets in Gaza.

The AP's findings depict a motley arsenal amassed by Hamas, with many of the weapons appearing relatively new. Despite the Israeli blockade, the Hamas seems to have found ways to smuggle these weapons into the Gaza Strip, possibly through clandestine routes such as tunnels or hidden shipments.

Hamas spokesman Ghazi Hamad acknowledged the group's extensive search for weapons, political support, and financial aid. However, he refrained from specifying the sources or smuggling methods.

The report indicates that the weapons' origins include Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, and former Warsaw Pact countries. The uncertainty lies in whether these weapons were directly supplied by governments or acquired through the thriving black market prevalent in war-torn regions like Iraq, Libya, and Syria.

Military expert NR Jenzen-Jones, director of Armament Research Services in Australia, notes that the majority of weapons are of Russian, Chinese, or Iranian origin, with the presence of North Korean and former Warsaw Pact weaponry in the arsenal.

One notable weapon highlighted is the Iranian-made AM-50 Sayyad sniper rifle, recognized for its powerful 50-caliber bullet. It has surfaced not only in Gaza but also on battlefields in Yemen and Syria. The report also mentions Soviet-era weapons replicated and manufactured in Iran and China, including variants of the Russian-designed 9M32 Strela, a portable anti-aircraft missile system.

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) recovered weapons from Hamas fighters, including what appears to be Italian-designed TC/6 anti-tank mines. Experts suggest that Iran, accused by IDF and U.S. officials of supporting Hamas with money, training, and weapons, might have copied these mines in its arms industry.

Despite reaching out to Iranian representatives at the United Nations, the AP received no response regarding whether the government supplied weapons to Hamas. Notably, a week after the AP sought answers, Hamas released a video showcasing Gaza militants purportedly manufacturing their own versions of the Iranian AM-50 sniper rifle.

