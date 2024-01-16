Hamas tunnels' scale and sophistication 'shock' American and Israeli experts

The tunnels built by Hamas in Gaza have left both American Israeli officials and soldiers astonished at their scope, depth, and quality, the New York Times reports.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), having been inside the tunnels, now believes the network spans between 350 and 450 miles, a significant increase from the previous estimate of 250 miles in December. The presence of close to 5,700 separate shafts leading to the tunnels is also noted.

Hamas has heavily invested in these tunnels, using them as military bases, arsenals, and for covert movement of forces. Facing resource constraints for a conventional war against the Israeli military, Hamas relies on these tunnels to protect its top commanders and facilitate undetected troop movements.

Recent assessments by Israeli intelligence officials indicate approximately 100 miles of tunnels under Khan Younis, the largest city in southern Gaza, where heavy fighting with Israeli forces is ongoing. Yahya Sinwar, Hamas's military leader in Gaza, had a residence in Khan Younis.

In 2022, Hamas budgeted $1 million for tunnel-related expenses, including doors, underground workshops, and other necessities in Khan Younis. A 2015 report revealed that Hamas had spent over $3 million on tunnels across the Gaza Strip, with some constructed beneath civilian infrastructure, schools, and hospitals, according to the Israeli military.

The Israeli military has identified two types of tunnels: commander tunnels, which are deeper and more comfortable, and operative tunnels, which are more basic and often shallower. The former allows for longer stays and features amenities such as ceramic tiles. The extensive tunnel network remains a significant challenge for Israeli forces engaged in the conflict.

