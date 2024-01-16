IDF destroys strategic Hamas tunnel linking north and south Gaza

In a statement released on Tuesday evening, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said it had successfully neutralized a crucial terror tunnel belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.

The underground passage, strategically positioned under the Saladin axis, served as a major conduit for Hamas operatives, facilitating their movement between the northern and southern regions of the Gaza Strip.

The operation was executed by the 646th Brigade Combat Team, working in collaboration with Yalam forces and engineering units from the 99th Division. The IDF targeted the tunnel, which extended for hundreds of meters and reached a depth of approximately 9 meters.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1747319146885394607 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

This intricate network allowed terrorists to navigate discreetly beneath Salah al-Din Road, a key road in the Gaza Strip.

IDF Spokesperson

The destruction of this tunnel is a significant blow to Hamas, disrupting its clandestine transportation routes and hindering the movement of militants across different areas of the Gaza Strip. The operation contributes to the ongoing efforts by the IDF to dismantle Hamas infrastructure and prevent the organization from carrying out attacks.

As a result of the IDF's activities in the region, alternative traffic routes have been established to ensure the safety and accessibility of key areas