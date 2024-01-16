Qatar has played a central role in brokering a groundbreaking agreement between Israel and Hamas, as announced on the social media platform X.

The agreement focuses on the exchange of medications and humanitarian aid, addressing the urgent needs of civilians in Gaza and paving the way for potential negotiations to end the Israel-Hamas War.

According to the statement released by the Qatari foreign ministry, the agreement stipulates that "medicine along with other humanitarian aid is to be delivered to civilians in Gaza Strip, in the most affected and vulnerable areas, in exchange for delivering medication needed for Israeli captives in Gaza." This unique humanitarian exchange signifies a concerted effort to address the immediate needs of both sides in the conflict.

Simultaneously, reports from Israeli media have highlighted the involvement of the United States in negotiations in Qatar, specifically aimed at bringing an end to the Israel-Hamas War in exchange for the release of hostages held by Hamas. John Kirby, spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council, confirmed these negotiations, emphasizing the significance of Brett McGurk, President Biden's special envoy, arriving in Doha, Qatar, to facilitate the discussions.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

In practical terms, the medications agreed upon in the exchange are scheduled to depart from Doha on Wednesday, with their destination being Egypt. This strategic logistical arrangement aims to ensure the secure and timely delivery of medical supplies to Gaza, reciprocated by the necessary medications for Israeli captives held by Hamas.

According to a statement from Prime Minister Netanyahu's office, two Qatari Air Force planes are scheduled to depart for Egypt tomorrow, carrying a payload of medicines purchased in France. The selection of medicines is based on a comprehensive list compiled in Israel, ensuring alignment with the specific medical requirements of the abductees.

Upon their arrival in Egypt, the Qatari Air Force planes will be met by representatives from Qatar, who will oversee the smooth transfer of the medicines into the Gaza Strip. This strategic route has been chosen to streamline the delivery process and ensure that the medications swiftly reach their final destination within the Gaza Strip.