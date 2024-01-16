Kibbutz Be'eri confirms death of two hostages in Hamas captivity in Gaza

Israeli Kibbutz Be'eri announced on Tuesday that two of its residents being held captive by Hamas in Gaza, Itay Svirsky and Yossi Sharabi, have been killed while imprisoned by the Palestinian militant group.

Kibbutz officials stated "The abductees Itai Svirsky and Yossi Sharabi were murdered in captivity and their bodies are held by Hamas."

Confirmation from Be'eri comes a day after the Israeli military voiced grave concern over the fates of the two Israeli civilians seized in the October 7 attacks.

Courtesy

The men's deaths were first asserted in video statements released by Hamas, which has frequently publicized hostage media to psychologically torment Israelis.

In the video, surviving detainee Noa Argamani, 26, is forced to declare the demise of her fellow prisoners.