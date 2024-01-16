English
Kibbutz Be'eri confirms death of two hostages in Hamas captivity in Gaza

Kibbutz officials stated "The abductees Itai Svirsky and Yossi Sharabi were murdered in captivity and their bodies are held by Hamas"

Yossi Sharabi and Itay Svirsky seen in a Hamas hostage video
Yossi Sharabi and Itay Svirsky seen in a Hamas hostage video

Israeli Kibbutz Be'eri announced on Tuesday that two of its residents being held captive by Hamas in Gaza, Itay Svirsky and Yossi Sharabi, have been killed while imprisoned by the Palestinian militant group.  

Kibbutz officials stated "The abductees Itai Svirsky and Yossi Sharabi were murdered in captivity and their bodies are held by Hamas."

Confirmation from Be'eri comes a day after the Israeli military voiced grave concern over the fates of the two Israeli civilians seized in the October 7 attacks.

The three Israeli hostages (L-R: Yossi Sharabi, Noa Argamani, Itai Svirsky) shown in the video released by Hamas on January 14, 2024.

The men's deaths were first asserted in video statements released by Hamas, which has frequently publicized hostage media to psychologically torment Israelis. 

In the video, surviving detainee Noa Argamani, 26, is forced to declare the demise of her fellow prisoners.

