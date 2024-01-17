Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Wednesday morning the name of two fallen soldiers, raising the death toll of the Gaza ground operation to 192.

The IDF stated that an additional two reservists were wounded, in serious condition, during a battle in northern Gaza and a combat medic was described as being injured in the area adjacent to the Strip.

Sergeant major (res.) Yair Katz , from Holon, 34-years-old, was a fighter in the 87th Battalion, the 14th Strike Brigade, and fell in battle in the north of the Gaza Strip.

Master sergeant (res.) Zechariah Pesach Haber, from Jerusalem, 34-years-old, was a fighter in the 87th Battalion, the 14th Strike Brigade, and fell in battle in the north of the Gaza Strip.

IDF Spokesperson

On Tuesday, the IDF announced that Sergeant first class (res.) Nitzan Schessler from Hadera died in battle in the southern Gaza Strip, and Sergeant major (res.) Noam Ashram from Kfar Saba succumbed to wounds sustained in battle.