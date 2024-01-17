The United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday met with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani as the World Economic Forum (WEF) is continuing in Davos, Switzerland.

The parties discussed "urgent effort to release all remaining hostages held by Hamas," said the meeting's readout. Additionally, they spoke about the steps to increase humanitarian assistance to Gaza and sustain its supplies into the Strip.

The meeting came as Qatar succeeded in reaching an agreement between Israel and Hamas to send medicine to the hostages in Gaza.

