IDF kills Hamas operative behind interrogation of suspected informants in southern Gaza | LIVE UPDATES
U.S. National Security Advisor Sullivan met with Qatari PM Al Thani in Davos, discussing urgency of hostages release and need for increased aid to Gaza
The United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday met with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani as the World Economic Forum (WEF) is continuing in Davos, Switzerland.
The parties discussed "urgent effort to release all remaining hostages held by Hamas," said the meeting's readout. Additionally, they spoke about the steps to increase humanitarian assistance to Gaza and sustain its supplies into the Strip.
The meeting came as Qatar succeeded in reaching an agreement between Israel and Hamas to send medicine to the hostages in Gaza.
To catch up on the full events of the war from Tuesday, CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war
Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza: 81 people were killed in the overnight strikes in the Strip
IDF eliminates Hamas operative behind interrogation of suspected informants in Gaza
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday reported killing Bilal Nofal in an airstrike. Nofal was responsible for interrogating suspects of espionage against the terrorist group.
In Khan Yunis, Israeli troops directed a helicopter to strike that killed three terrorists escaping to a building after they fired mortar shells at the IDF.
In the outskirts of Sheikh Ijlin in central Gaza, two terrorists were also killed, and the IDF located large quantities of weapons in the area.
Israeli naval troops overnight "struck a number of Hamas terror targets as part of their assistance to IDF ground troops operating in the Gaza Strip," read the IDF statement.
IDF carrying out operation in Tulkarm in the West Bank - report
Israeli security forces foil a large-scale terrorist attack during operation in Nablus in the West Bank
Israeli airstrike also eliminated cell headed by Amed Abdullah Abu-Shalal, one of the key terrorists in the West Bank, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) statement.
Abu-Shalal was responsible for multiple terrorist attacks, including shooting attack in the Shimon HaTzadik neighborhood in Jerusalem in April 2023 that wounded two, and for the bombing attack against the IDF troops in October 2023 with one soldier wounded as a result.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
UN: Aid missions report 2 instances of convoy members briefly detained by the IDF as well as of 2 instances of attacks on convoys
The United Nations pointed out that "reluctance by the Israeli authorities to open up main supply routes and facilitate timely crossing through the Israeli military-controlled checkpoint" has exposed its humanitarian workers to increased risks.
Israel-imposed restrictions of humanitarian equipment imports are also said to have compromised the work of humanitarian agencies in the Strip.
"Only one of the three water pipelines from Israel was functioning." The Middle Area water pipeline that produces 17,000 cubic metres of water per day is said to be in urgent need of repair, which is estimated to take up to four weeks.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO) statement, the Nasser Medical Complex is caring for 700 patients - double of its normal capacity. This requires some patients to receive treatment on the floor of the hospital. As the facility keeps on receiving new burn and trauma cases, the relevant units in the hospital remain severely understaffed.