Hamas says IDF won't check medicine supplied to Gaza hostages, civilians

Musa Abu Marzouk, a senior Hamas official, on Wednesday spoke of the recent Qatar-mediated deal that allows long-awaited medication supplies to the hostages as well as the humanitarian aid to the civilians in Gaza.

Every package of medication for the Hamas's captives is sent in exchange to one thousand of aid packages, said Marzouk. He added that the Israel Defense Forces would not have an opportunity to inspect the supplies.

The Red Cross (ICRC) is said to distribute the medication in four hospitals across the Gaza Strip, including facilities where hostages are kept.

The deal is said to pave the way for potential negotiations to end the Israel-Hamas War. The U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday he was "hopeful" that the talks could lead to another such deal "soon."

