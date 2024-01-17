EU to impose more sanctions on Hamas - report

The European Union (EU) is set to announce new sanctions on Hamas as early as Monday, POLITICO said on Wednesday, citing three EU diplomats.

According to the report, Israel and the United States are putting pressure on the European leaders to impose "sanctions on key Hamas operatives as well as a number of 'financial facilitators' in countries such as Sudan, Turkey, Algeria and Qatar."

AP / Khalil Hamra 2019 ©

The report comes one day after EU designated the group's leader Yahya Sinwar as a terrorist, freezing his assets.

While the majority of Gaza residents rely on the international humanitarian aid, Hamas leadership is known to have accumulated colossal fortunes. They are believed to be hiding millions-worth assets across the Middle East.

POLITICO also noted that the EU states that are "more sympathetic to the Palestinian cause advocated imposing sanctions on violent Israeli settlers in the West Bank." The matter is considered "too political" by the two cited sources.

