Last night, IDF representatives met with the grieving families of the abducted soldiers, Sergeant Ron Sherman and Corporal Nick Beiser, to provide updates on the circumstances of their tragic deaths while in Hamas captivity.

The families were briefed on key findings from the pathological report and the recovery of the bodies, however the IDF says it can't confirm cause of death of three hostages found in Hamas tunnel.

The retrieval operation took place in Jabaliya on December 14, 2023, where Sherman and Beiser's bodies were discovered in a Hamas tunnel alongside Elia Toledano. Additionally, on December 12, 2023, the bodies of Aden Zakaria and Rabbi Ziv Dado were recovered from the same location.

The tunnel was later attacked, resulting in the death of Ahmed Jarandor, the commander of the northern division of Gaza.

Crucially, the IDF investigation revealed that, during the tunnel assault, the IDF forces were unaware of the presence of abductees in the area. The bodies were found during routine searches in the tunnel without prior intelligence.

The released pathological report indicated an absence of signs of injury or gunshot wounds on Sherman and Beiser's bodies, ruling out a direct hit from the attack as the cause of death. However, due to the bodies' condition, determining the exact cause remains elusive at this stage.

Possibilities such as suffocation, poisoning, or residual effects of both IDF and Hamas activities are yet to be confirmed or ruled out. Further samples have been taken for comprehensive toxicology testing to provide more insights.

IDF representatives, in their meeting with the families, emphasized that there was no intelligence indicating the presence of abductees during the underground area attack.