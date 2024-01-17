Truck carrying medicine for hostages in Gaza arrives at Kerem Shalom crossing for IDF inspection - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who initially disclaimed responsibility for approving the transfer of a medication shipment to the Gaza Strip without inspection, has now ordered the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to scrutinize the contents of the trucks.

The decision comes amid criticism from various quarters, including members of the war cabinet, for not inspecting shipments destined for both Gazans and Israeli abductees.

The medication shipment, facilitated through the mediation of Qatar and France, raised eyebrows when it was revealed that it would be delivered without undergoing the customary security checks.

The Prime Minister's Office initially stated that Netanyahu focused solely on authorizing the delivery of medicines to the abductees and had not delved into the inspection arrangements, which fall under the jurisdiction of the IDF and security forces.

Yariv Katz/POOL

In response to the criticism, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu now instructed the IDF to check the medicine trucks entering the Gaza Strip. This is reportedly happening at Kerem Shalom Crossing.

The Prime Minister's office yesterday revealed that the drugs for the abductees were purchased in France, based on a list compiled in Israel according to the medical needs of the individuals. The medications, deemed "life-saving," cater mainly to chronic patients, including asthma inhalers, heart medicines, and blood pressure medications.

More than 40 abductees were supposed to receive medication, and the drugs would be transferred to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, with the Red Cross having no involvement in the process.