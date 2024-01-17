Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu made a visit to the Nabatim air force base in the southern region of the country.

During the visit, he declared the ongoing nature of the conflict, emphasizing its persistence until all objectives are accomplished.

Netanyahu toured Squadron 116, known as "The Lions of the South," which operates the advanced "Adir" (F-35i) aircraft. He received a comprehensive operational briefing from the base commander, Brigadier General Yotam Sigler, and the 116 squadron commander, Lieutenant Colonel D.

Kobi Gideon / L.A.M Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu at Nabatim air force base

The briefing covered the squadron's engagements across various theaters, including support for ground forces in Gaza, strikes in the northern arena, detection and interception of hostile air targets, and mission collection.

Addressing the personnel at Squadron 116, Netanyahu stated, "The war continues and it will continue until the end, until we complete all our goals: the return of the abductees, the elimination of Hamas, and the assurance that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel. Let there be no mistake; we will persist in the fight on land, at sea, and in the air until complete victory."

