IDF destroys launchers that fired 25 rockets towards Israel's Netivot

In a precision operation near the Al Buraij area in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have successfully documented the location and destruction of rocket launchers responsible for a recent volley of approximately 25 rockets fired at the city of Netivot.

The operation was carried out by the reservists of the 646th Brigade Combat Team, who have been actively engaged in the region in recent weeks.

The incident unfolded during a divisional activity of the 646th Divisional Combat Team, where the IDF detected a volley of rockets targeting Netivot.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1747665092580434156 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Responding to the threat, forces initiated a pursuit of the suspects involved in the rocket launch. In a decisive move, seven armed terrorists were apprehended, and several others were neutralized during the operation.

The culmination of the pursuit led the IDF to the launch complex, revealing three launchers equipped with ten barrels each.

IDF Spokesperson

Some barrels were loaded with rockets, poised for launch. In an engineering operation, the fighters from the 710th battalion destroyed the compound and the launchers.

The IDF spokesperson emphasized the success of the operation as a testament to the dedication and proficiency of the reservists from the 646th Brigade Combat Team.