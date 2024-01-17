The Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Herzi Halevi, has issued a sobering warning about the increasing likelihood of war in the northern region.

During a visit to a reserve forces exercise in the north on Wednesday, the Chief of Staff, accompanied by high-ranking commanders, articulated a heightened concern for a potential all out war with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

Halevi's remarks, made against the backdrop of escalating tensions, stand out prominently: "I don't know when the war in the north is, I can tell you that the likelihood of it happening in the coming months is much higher than it was in the past."

The visit included key military figures such as Major General Uri Gordin, the commander of the Northern Command, and Major General David Zini, the commander of the Training and Training Command.

Israel Defense Forces Spokeperson's Unit

Halevi emphasized the paramount importance of ongoing training exercises, particularly in the context of recent lessons gleaned from conflicts in Gaza, which are deemed highly relevant to potential engagements in Lebanon.

A clearly defined objective was outlined for potential operations in Lebanon – the return of residents to the north, encompassing all settlements in the region. Halevi acknowledged the necessity for a significant shift to achieve this goal.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Despite the gravity of the situation, the Halevi expressed confidence in Israel's preparedness, citing advantages, victories, and a decrease in the adversary's confidence.