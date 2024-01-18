IDF kills 60 terrorists in Gaza within 24 hours | LIVE UPDATES
Lebanese officials say Hezbollah refused the U.S.-proposed idea of putting on hold the tit-for-tat fighting with Israel as tensions at the border rise
Lebanese officials on Thursday were reported saying that Hezbollah refused the idea proposed by the United States that suggested cooling down the fighting at the border with Israel.
The plan was proposed by senior White House adviser and veteran negotiator Amos Hochstein during his visit to Beirut earlier in January, reported TOI.
The report came as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi on Wednesday a warning saying that "the likelihood of war in the north is higher than before."
Meanwhile, in Israel's south, rocket alert sirens sounded at 12:19 am (local time) in the communities near the Gaza border.
IDF operationg in the southernmost area of Khan Yunis
In Khan Yunis, the Givati Brigade is said to be fighting in the southernmost area that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) ground troops have operated in so far. Israeli soldiers have reportedly killed dozens of terrorists in close-quarters combat as well as with the help of tank fire and air support.
"The Givati Brigade's soldiers conducted a targeted raid on the “Martyrs' Outpost", belonging to the Southern Battalion of Hamas’ Khan Yunis Brigade, and the offices of the Battalion Commander and other Hamas military commanders," read the IDF statement.
The IDF is said to have located weapons and intelligence documents, including dozens of hand grenades, AK-47s, ammunition, excavation equipment, launchers, RPG missiles, explosives, and combat management documents. "The battalion compound included a training area for both open and urban warfare, alongside operational offices used by Hamas terrorists of the Khan Yunis Brigade."
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meets with released hostages at the World Economic Forum
Local media reports a suspected Jordan strike on southern Syria, 10 killed
Israeli President Isaac Herzog presents picture of hostage Kfir Bibas during World Economic Forum
"This is Kfir Bibas. Kfir today, is celebrating one year to his birth. Exactly a year ago he was born to his parents, Shiri his mother and his father Yarden, and his brother Ariel.
His whereabouts are unknown. We know he was kidnapped by Hamas. We know that these barbaric terrorist have taken him and his mother and his brother, and his father held in a different place. We know that they are going through hell, and we don't know their whereabouts.
The enemy is basically advocating jihadism, celebrating and glorifying terror, celebrating and glorifying the abduction of Kfir Bibas. And from here, this incredible world stage, I call upon the entire universe to work endlessly to free Kfir, and all the hostages that are there about 136 by now."
9 wounded in Pakistan's attack inside Iran, Islamabad says further 'misadventure' from Tehran will be met forcefully
Israeli hostage Kfir Bibas turns one year old while in Hamas captivity
Israel's President Isaac Herzog to speak about Gaza hostages and Hamas atrocities on October 7 at the World Economic Forum
IDF plans to destroy apartment of Khaled Almohatsab - the terrorist behind the shooting attack near the Shalem police station in Jerusalem that wounded two officers in October
Iran summoned Pakistan’s charge d’affaires to Tehran over recent airstrikes by Pakistan in Iranian provinces of Sistan and Baluchestan - Iranian media
IDF kills about 60 terrorists across the Strip, strikes terrorist vehicle loaded with explosives in northern Gaza
In Khan Yunis, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported killing approximately 40 terrorists. Israeli military raided a terrorist's house and found 10 grenades, an AK-47 rifle, military and technical equipment and technological means.
The 7th Brigade Combat Team is said to have killed four terrorists who advanced towards the troops using tank fire.
In northern Gaza, the 5th Brigade Combat Team eliminated "two armed terrorists who had ambushed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)." Additionally, more terrorists, who are said to have posed a threat to the forces, "partially operating near a school in the sector," were killed in Israeli airstrikes.
Additionally, in northern Gaza, "IDF troops located terrorists rigging a vehicle with explosives, and entering a known [Palestinian] Islamic Jihad [PIJ] compound. While one of the terrorists exited IDF troops directed an aircraft that struck and killed the terrorist."
According to the IDF statement, shots were also fired at the vehicle. An explosion followed, indicating that the vehicle was rigged with explosives, said the military.
In Zabra, Israeli troops are reported to have located anti-tank explosives devices, RPG launchers, military equipment and technological assets, reported the IDF.
Pakistan strikes inside Iran targeting separatist group, two days after Iran's deadly strike