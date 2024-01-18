Lebanese officials on Thursday were reported saying that Hezbollah refused the idea proposed by the United States that suggested cooling down the fighting at the border with Israel.

The plan was proposed by senior White House adviser and veteran negotiator Amos Hochstein during his visit to Beirut earlier in January, reported TOI.

The report came as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi on Wednesday a warning saying that "the likelihood of war in the north is higher than before."

Meanwhile, in Israel's south, rocket alert sirens sounded at 12:19 am (local time) in the communities near the Gaza border.

