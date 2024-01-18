Emotional celebration marks Israeli hostage Kfir Bibas' 1st birthday

On Thursday, the Kibbutz Nir Oz community commemorated the first birthday of Kfir Bibas, who was only 10 months old when he was taken by Hamas to be held in Gaza.

The birthday celebration, marked by dozens of orange balloons symbolizing both celebration and longing, was part of an emotional tour attended by journalists who heard heart-wrenching testimonies from released hostages and families still awaiting the return of their loved ones.

Eyal Radoshitzky

The tour also visited the nursery where caregiver Maya Goren was kidnapped and the burnt remains of the home of Yocheved Lifshitz, an 85-year-old released hostage. Yocheved's husband, Oded, remains in captivity. Their grandson, Daniel Lifshitz, spoke of his grandparents’ lifelong dedication to humanitarian efforts and called for an immediate ceasefire as a step toward a peaceful resolution.

Srulik Kalvo, whose father Amiram is the oldest person still held captive, painted a grim picture of the conditions faced by the hostages, emphasizing the community's commitment to peace and aid to Gaza residents. He highlighted the urgent need for medical attention for the hostages, many of whom suffer from serious health conditions.

Eyal Radoshitzky

The situation in Kibbutz Nir Oz is dire, with one in four members either kidnapped or murdered. Liat Bell Sommer, a spokesperson for the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, emphasized the severity of the crisis: 37 are still held captive in Gaza. Without food, water, or proper medical care. For over 100 days - more than three months, 136 hostages have been held by Hamas. Rape and violence are their reality.”

The plight of the hostages is further exacerbated by the lack of medical care. Prof. Hagai Levine, Head of the Medical Team at the Hostages Families Forum, expressed grave concern for the health of the hostages, particularly infant Bibas: “We can't save those who were murdered, but we can still save the living. Kfir Bibas is an infant who was abducted at the age of 9 months old, dependent on baby formula for nutrition.

“We are afraid he could suffer from severe brain damage - if he will survive. The hostages have basic human rights to receive medical treatment and medications. The fact that the ICRC was not allowed to visit them, all of them, is a disgrace to humanity.”