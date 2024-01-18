UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meets with released hostages

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met on Thursday with released hostages for the first time at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Guterres met with Nili Margalit and Moran Stella Yanai as well as Noam Perry, the daughter of Haim Perry, who is still held in Gaza. Additionally, representatives from the Hostage and Missing People’s Families’ headquarters.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Secretary-General stressed that he called for the immediate release of all the abductees. During the meeting, he took out from his pocket dog tags from the hostages that he said he takes everywhere to "remember all the abductees at every moment.”

According to Hebrew media, Guterres also said that he called for investigating Hamas' sex crimes and prosecuting them.