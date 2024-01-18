IDF attacks Hezbollah targets in Al-Adisa, southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday targeted Hezbollah infrastructures in the Al-Adisa area of ​​southern Lebanon as hostilities continue at the Israel-Lebanon border.

Additionally, Israeli military reported attacking terrorist targets in the areas of Kfar Kila and Marj Eyon, also in southern Lebanon.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1747642548561105196 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

According to the IDF statement, two launches from Lebanese territory toward the Arab Al Aramsha area were detected earlier during the day. The launches in question are said to have fallen in open areas.

Lebanon on Thursday said Hezbollah rejected the United States' proposal of putting on hold the tit-for-tat fighting with Israel as tensions at the border rise after senior White House adviser and veteran negotiator Amos Hochstein during his visit to Beirut earlier in January.

AP Photo/Hassan Amma

Israeli military command on Wednesday assess the chances of war in Israel's north "higher than it was in the past."

See more updates on the Israel-Hamas war

Read more stories like this >>

• IDF Chief of Staff: "The likelihood of war in the north is higher than before" >>

• Iran FM: “If war in Gaza stops, attacks against Israel in Lebanon may stop” >>

• IDF northern commander: 'Prepared more than ever' for expansion of fighting in Lebanon >>