'Martyrs' Outpost' op in southernmost area of Khan Yunis

In Khan Yunis, the Givati Brigade is said to be fighting in the southernmost area that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) ground troops have operated in so far.

Israeli soldiers have reportedly killed dozens of terrorists in close-quarters combat as well as with the help of tank fire and air support.

IDF Spokesperson

"The Givati Brigade's soldiers conducted a targeted raid on the “Martyrs' Outpost", belonging to the Southern Battalion of Hamas’ Khan Yunis Brigade, and the offices of the Battalion Commander and other Hamas military commanders," read the IDF statement.

The IDF is said to have located weapons and intelligence documents, including dozens of hand grenades, AK-47s, ammunition, excavation equipment, launchers, RPG missiles, explosives, and combat management documents. "The battalion compound included a training area for both open and urban warfare, alongside operational offices used by Hamas terrorists of the Khan Yunis Brigade."

