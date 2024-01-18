Red Cross says it is not involved in medication delivery to Gaza hostages

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) stated on Thursday that it is not involved in the delivery of medication to hostages held in Gaza, despite a Hamas claim that it would.

Clarifying its role and emphasizing that the agreed-upon mechanism, the Red Cross said the organization is not involved in any implementation capacity, including the delivery of medication.

In the statement, the Red Cross highlighted its role as a neutral intermediary, initiating discussions with the involved parties to establish a mechanism for the delivery of medicines to hostages. The negotiations, which determined the quantity of medicines and the responsible party for their delivery, was ultimately brokered by Qatar.

Fabrice Coffrini/AFP

The ICRC clarified, "The mechanism that was agreed to does not involve the ICRC playing any part in its implementation, including the delivery of medication."

The organization also expressed its positive outlook on the agreement, characterizing it as "a positive humanitarian step."