IDF destroys Hamas weapons manufacturing hub in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), specifically the 36th Division in collaboration with the Yahalom and Shaldag units, has uncovered and dismantled a crucial part of Hamas' weapons manufacturing infrastructure located near the Salah Al-Din Road in the Gaza Strip.

According to an IDF statement, the exposed area served as a central hub for weapons factories and underground lathes actively used in the production of ammunition and weapons for Hamas operatives.

The IDF operation revealed an extensive network of tunnels, dozens in number, spanning hundreds of kilometers. Remarkably, one of the tunnel shafts was found in the residence of a senior official in Hamas' weapons production unit.

These tunnels were strategically divided into sections dedicated to the production of rockets and weapons. The intricate network facilitated the transportation of weapons across the entire Gaza Strip.

IDF Spokesperson

The Golani Brigade, operating in Maghazi, uncovered numerous workshops engaged in the production of weapons and tunnel shafts, some of which were concealed within civilian buildings. The discovery included substantial quantities of weaponry and equipment.

Meanwhile, soldiers from the 188th Brigade, between Nuseirat and Bureij, located machines and containers dedicated to the production of chemical substances, alongside the discovery of hundreds of long-range rockets.

IDF Spokesperson

The 'Yiftah' Brigade combat team targeted the terrorist infrastructure of Hamas’ Bureij Battalion. This operation revealed the embedding of terrorist infrastructure within and near civilian buildings and government institutions, underscoring Hamas' cynical exploitation of the civilian population.

In this area, soldiers found terrorist funds stored in safes, along with propaganda materials, maps, and weapons.