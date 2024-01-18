Galant stresses civilian readiness for possible escalation in north

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant conducted a comprehensive civilian situation assessment today, focusing on the preparedness of the northern region amid potential expansion of the military campaign, according to a statement from the Israeli Ministry of Defense

Emphasizing the need to be ready for a deterioration in the security situation, Galant stated that there might be a necessity to militarily force the evacuation of residents in the north from their homes.

The assessment addressed the potential escalation with Hezbollah and the ongoing efforts to evacuate residents, particularly those from Otaf, from their homes. Galant underscored the significance of preparedness in the northern region, including the Haifa metropolis, against any potential wide-scale campaign.

While expressing a preference for a political settlement that allows residents to return after a change in the security situation, Galant also stressed the importance of operational readiness for their return through the potential expansion of the military campaign.

In the discussion, Galant commended the Home Front Command and the parties responsible for the "local people" program for enhancing the overall sense of security across the country.

Participating in the assessment were Director General of the Ministry of Defense Major General (Ret.) Eyal Zamir, Deputy Chief of Staff Major General Amir Baram, Commander of the Home Front Command Major General Rafi Milo, Head of the Planning Division Major General Eyal Harel, Chairman of the Local Government Haim Bivas, Chief of the To Yoram Laredo, head of the "Ofek Tspuni" directorate, Lt. Col. (Res.) David Suisa, and other officials in the security system.

Galant provided a summary of the discussion, stating, "We focused the conversation today on a scenario where we reach a war in the north, we are committed to a situation where we will be able to return our residents safely."

He added, "If this scenario does not happen, and we are not able to return them through diplomatic, consensual means, we will reach a situation where we need to create the security conditions that allow their return. I don't want to talk about deadlines, and I don't want to talk about methods - but it will happen."