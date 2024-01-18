IDF conducts searches for Hostage bodies in Gaza Strip cemeteries

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Thursday that they are actively conducting searches for the bodies of hostages in cemeteries located in the Gaza Strip.

The announcement comes in response to reports from Gazans claiming that soldiers had caused destruction in a cemetery in Khan Younes.

In a statement provided to NBC channel, the IDF clarified that the search operations in cemeteries are based on intelligence data. "The IDF is conducting search operations in cemeteries in the Gaza Strip to locate bodies of abductees and return them to Israel. We are carrying out these activities following specific information from intelligence services, indicating the possibility that bodies have been found in these places," stated the IDF spokesperson.

Emphasizing the importance of caution and respect, the spokesperson mentioned, "The operations to identify the bodies are carried out with all the precautions due to the people buried and the places. We then carefully rebury the bodies which are not identified as those of hostages."

The IDF spokesperson also pointed out that such search operations would not have been necessary if Hamas "had not made the irresponsible decision to kidnap men, women, and children."

As of now, 136 hostages are still in the hands of Hamas. In a statement on Wednesday, the IDF mentioned that they lack precise information on the situation of the hostages but affirmed their commitment to doing everything possible to secure their release.