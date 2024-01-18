Father tells i24NEWS: "Hamas decapitated my son and tried selling his head for $10,000"

In an emotional interview with i24NEWS on Thursday evening, David Tahar, the father of fallen soldier Sergeant Adir Tahar, revealed the gripping details of his son's heroic acts and the brutal realities faced by soldiers during the intense attack by Hamas on October 7th.

Adir Tahar, a solider in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), spent the night of October 6th guarding the army base until 3:00 in the morning. On that fateful Saturday, he and his comrades were abruptly summoned in response to missile alerts and terrorist infiltrations.

Tahar vividly described the events that led to the tragic loss of his son. "They threw three grenades at Adir and also a rocket, a missile. Only this way they managed to kill him. But they killed him when he fell down; they could get hold of that area where he was."

"He fought with great courage together with his comrades. They killed quite a few terrorists. Barbarous – these are the words – barbaric terrorists," he added.

In the following days, the Israeli army informed Tahar that his son's body had been beheaded by the Hamas terrorists that killed his son, and that they had taken Adir's head back to Gaza with them.

Faced with uncertainty and desperate for answers, he expressed his frustration with the lack of clear information from the military on where the missing part son's body could be in the Palestinian enclave. "I stopped believing them, and I just investigated by myself."

Tahar searched Palestinian channels on Telegram and other social media platforms to try and find information on his son's head. Eventually, the Israeli security services found out, by interrogating Hamas terrorists, that the head was taken to be sold in Gaza.

"They detached his head from his body. The terrorist who took Adir's head wanted to make some money, and he put it in a bag. He went into Gaza with it, threw the bag into a fridge in the center of Gaza in an ice cream shop."

Following the revelation through the interrogations, IDF units in Gaza were given special instructions to find Adir's head and bring it back. After the army recovered the remains in central Gaza, Tahar was able to give his son a second, and proper, burial.

Amidst the heart-wrenching details, Tahar emphasized the importance of the work his son and the Israeli Defense Forces are doing to keep the country safe from another October 7.

"The soldiers, and among them my son, fought so that I and you will be able to walk around the streets here without them. I think that you and me as well, they would just murder us with great love."