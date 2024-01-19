English
IDF announces another soldier death, Gaza ground op death toll now 194 | LIVE UPDATES

He is named as Staff Sgt. Ori Gerby, 20, from Herzliya

The Israeli Defense Forces have confirmed the death of a soldier who died from injuries incurred in combat in the southern part of the Gaza Strip on Wednesday. This latest fatality raises the number of soldiers killed in the ongoing ground offensive against Hamas to 194.

Hostage families meet with senior Biden administration advisers

Family members of six hostages held by Hamas in Gaza met with some of America's top national security advisers at the White House in Washington. 

They notably met with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Middle East Envoy Brett McGurk and Deputy Homeland Security Advisor Jennifer Daskal. One of the U.S. sources said the Biden administration is "engaged in a relentless effort to bring family members home, even as frustration grows."

Houthi group pledges transit for Chinese and Russian vessels through Red Sea

IDF announces name of fallen solider

He is named as Staff Sgt. Ori Gerby, 20, of the Givati Brigade’s reconnaissance unit, from Herzliya. He died from wounds he sustained on Wednesday in combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

