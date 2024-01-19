Israel's DM emphasizes continued military operations in Gaza in call with U.S. Secretary of Defense

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant engaged in a significant call with his American counterpart, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday, according to a press release from his office.

Central to the discussion was Israel's firm determination to continue its military operations in Gaza until its strategic goals are met. Gallant outlined these objectives as the destruction of Hamas' military and governing capabilities and the safe return of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

The conversation commenced with Gallant expressing his gratitude towards Secretary Austin for his leadership, partnership, and support extended by the U.S. Administration during the current conflict. This acknowledgment highlights the strong diplomatic ties between the United States and Israel.

Gallant briefed Secretary Austin on the latest operational developments in the war against Hamas. He provided insights into the successful military efforts undertaken by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in dismantling terror infrastructure and eliminating Hamas terrorists throughout the Gaza Strip.