'Absolute defeat' of Hamas is out of reach, Israeli military chief says

A comprehensive and crushing defeat of the Hamas terrorist group in Gaza in not within reach, Israeli War Cabinet Minister Gadi Eisenkot said in an interview with local television.

The statement by the former Israel Defense Forces (IDF) chief of general staff — widely regarded as one of Israel's most revered military leaders — appears to contradict the goals of the offensive in Gaza as laid out by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Those speaking of an absolute defeat are being economical with the truth," Eisenkot said. “That is why we should not tell tall tales… Today, the situation on the ground in the Gaza Strip is such that the goals of the war are yet to be achieved."

Eisenkot lost his son and nephew — Master Sergeant Gal Meir Eizenkot and Sergeant Maor Cohen Eisenkot — in the Gaza war, triggered by the October 7 massacres of Israelis by the Palestinian jihadists of Hamas.

He also said in the interview that a new election should be held soon, as there's "a lack of trust" in the leadership among Israelis.